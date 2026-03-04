Coco Gauff Voices Concerns Over Middle East Conflict Impact on Tennis

Coco Gauff, currently ranked world number four, has voiced her concerns over the escalating situation in the Middle East and its impact beyond the region. She highlighted the loss of innocent lives following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, which reportedly resulted in more than 160 casualties, including a strike targeting a girl's school.

In a related development, a security alert forced the abrupt cancellation of an ATP Challenger event in the United Arab Emirates. This led to players and officials seeking safety, highlighting the far-reaching consequences of the ongoing conflict.

The turmoil has also affected travel, with many ATP staff and players, including Gauff's coach, currently stranded in Dubai. Despite her relief at leaving the region before the escalation, Gauff lamented the unnecessary violence and expressed her hopes for peace.