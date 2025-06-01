Left Menu

Matheus Cunha Joins Manchester United in Record Transfer

Manchester United has acquired Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a notable transfer deal, marking a significant acquisition for the club. Cunha, a Brazilian forward, joins on a five-year contract following United's activation of his release clause, and this transfer is a record sale for Wolves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:33 IST
Manchester United has finalized a high-profile deal to acquire forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, as both Premier League clubs confirmed on Sunday. The Brazilian star joins on a five-year contract, with the option of an additional year, further strengthening United's attacking roster.

United agreed to trigger Cunha's release clause, valued at £62.5 million, marking a record transfer fee for Wolves. This acquisition illustrates the club's commitment to bolstering their squad following a challenging season. Cunha has an impressive record, with 33 goals and 15 assists in 92 matches for Wolves, including 15 Premier League goals this season alone.

The transfer surpasses the 2023 record sale of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City, setting a new benchmark for the West Midlands club. Wolves extended heartfelt thanks to Cunha for his time and contributions, wishing him and his family well in future endeavors. Prior to Wolves, Cunha's career spanned clubs in Switzerland and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

