Inter Milan Faces Icy Reception After Crushing Final Defeat
After Inter Milan's heavy loss to Paris St Germain in the Champions League final, disappointment loomed large in Milan. A solitary fan named Marco was the only person to greet the team at the airport, reflecting the somber mood among supporters following the team's dashed treble hopes.
Inter Milan faced a somber reception upon arriving at Malpensa Airport on Sunday, greeted by a single fan after their harsh defeat in the Champions League final. The Italian giants were beaten 5-0 by a formidable Paris St Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Your sole presence rather than a crowd of supporters was indicative of the team's crushing finale to a season that saw their treble ambitions ruined. The disheartened supporter, identified as Marco, stood alone, stating, "I'm the only idiot here, but they still deserve applause."
This devastating result has left the club's fans stunned, with their dreams of a historic treble unraveling in just over a month, and their Champions League aspirations ending on a harsh note.
