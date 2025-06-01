Stellar Showdowns at the French Open: Quarter-Finals Set

The excitement at the French Open reached its peak on the eighth day as world-class tennis took center stage. Aryna Sabalenka, world number one, defeated American Amanda Anisimova with a score of 7-5 6-3, booking her spot in the quarter-finals where she will meet Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

Iga Swiatek, the defending champion, triumphed over a first-set scare against Elena Rybakina, winning 1-6 6-3 7-5. The Pole broke her opponent's early lead and went on to secure her quarter-final berth with a decisive win, showcasing resilience and tactical brilliance.

The day also saw significant accomplishments from Zheng Qinwen, Tommy Paul, and Elina Svitolina, all advancing to the next stage. With temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius, the players performed under partly cloudy skies, adding to the intensity of Sunday's thrilling matchups.