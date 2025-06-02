Left Menu

Sabalenka's Quest: From Outside Courts to Centre Stage

World number one Aryna Sabalenka expresses her desire to play only on the Philippe Chatrier court as she pursues her first French Open title. Having played some matches on the smaller Suzanne Lenglen court, Sabalenka seeks to showcase her talent to a larger audience in a grander setting.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka is setting her sights on the prestigious centre court in Paris, aiming to secure her first French Open victory. After experiencing matches on the secondary Suzanne Lenglen court, the Belarusian champion aspires to demonstrate her prowess on the main stage.

Sabalenka, who has already clinched three Grand Slam titles, wishes her upcoming quarter-final against China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen to be played on the larger Philippe Chatrier court. This main court can accommodate 5,000 more fans than the Lenglen, offering a broader platform for her skills.

Highlighting the significance of playing on Chatrier, Sabalenka remarked on the unique atmosphere and increased visibility the court provides. "It's a big stage," she noted, emphasizing its role in enhancing athlete performance and allowing more people to witness her game.

