Joe Root Leads England to Victory with Record-Breaking Century

Joe Root scored his 18th ODI century, becoming England's top run-scorer in the format, leading them to victory against West Indies. With a 166-run contribution, Root surpassed Eoin Morgan and helped secure a 2-0 series lead. England successfully chased 309 runs in Cardiff, marking the start of a successful era under Harry Brook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 01:25 IST
Joe Root

In a remarkable display of skill, Joe Root secured his position as England's leading ODI run-scorer by scoring his 18th century in the format. His masterful innings helped the hosts clinch a thrilling victory over West Indies by three wickets, ensuring an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Root scored a brilliant 166 off 139 balls, propelling England to chase down a challenging target of 309 runs at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. This outstanding performance also marked a new milestone, as he became the first Englishman to score over 7,000 ODI runs, surpassing Eoin Morgan's record.

England's victory also heralded the advent of a promising era under new leadership with Harry Brook, following the departure of Jos Buttler. The match was marked by notable partnerships and effective bowling, as spinner Adil Rashid further shone by breaking key partnerships and becoming the country's top wicket-taking spinner across formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

