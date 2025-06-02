Left Menu

Punjab Kings Stun Mumbai Indians to Reach IPL Final

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer's brilliant 87 not out, defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, earning their spot in the IPL final. Punjab chased 204 successfully, with Iyer and Wadhera contributing significantly. They will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-06-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 01:46 IST
Punjab Kings Stun Mumbai Indians to Reach IPL Final
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of cricket, the Punjab Kings secured their place in the Indian Premier League final after defeating the formidable Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Qualifier 2. Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87 off 41 balls was instrumental in their chase of a 204-run target.

The Kings, aiming for their first title, will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. The match saw dynamic performances from Josh Inglis and Nehal Wadhera, who together took Punjab closer to the target, building on a strong push by opener Jonny Bairstow.

Despite Mumbai's competitive 203-6, thanks to contributions by Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, Punjab's chase was relentless, with Yuzvendra Chahal and teammates chipping in crucial wickets for their victory.

