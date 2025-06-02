High Scoring Clash in Punjab: Shreyas Iyer Shines

In a thrilling match, Punjab Kings showcased formidable batting, resulting in an impressive total of 207 runs. Shreyas Iyer emerged as the star, remaining unbeaten at 87.

Contributions from Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera added key runs, while bowlers Ashwani Kumar and Hardik Pandya took crucial wickets to challenge the opposition.

The game, marked by early losses, saw Punjab Kings stabilize through strategic partnerships and effective bowling by Trent Boult. The high-scoring event highlighted a robust display of cricket talent.