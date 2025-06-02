Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings to IPL Final with Stellar Performance

Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87 runs guided Punjab Kings to victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL Qualifier 2, securing a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This marks Punjab's return to the final since 2014 and Iyer's consecutive shot at the title as captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-06-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 02:05 IST
Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings to IPL Final with Stellar Performance
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the IPL Qualifier 2 match, securing a place in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Iyer's remarkable unbeaten 87 was pivotal in chasing down a daunting target of 204 runs.

Despite Mumbai Indians posting a formidable total of 203 for six, thanks to contributions from players like Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, Punjab Kings showcased resilience. Notably, support came from Nehal Wadhera, whose vital 48 runs helped stitch a crucial partnership with Iyer.

The match not only highlighted Iyer's exceptional form but also set the stage for an exciting IPL final. With Punjab Kings back in the final after nine years, anticipation builds for the clash against Bengaluru, ensuring a new champion will be crowned.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025