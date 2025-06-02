Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings to IPL Final with Stellar Performance
Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87 runs guided Punjab Kings to victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL Qualifier 2, securing a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This marks Punjab's return to the final since 2014 and Iyer's consecutive shot at the title as captain.
Punjab Kings, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the IPL Qualifier 2 match, securing a place in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Iyer's remarkable unbeaten 87 was pivotal in chasing down a daunting target of 204 runs.
Despite Mumbai Indians posting a formidable total of 203 for six, thanks to contributions from players like Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, Punjab Kings showcased resilience. Notably, support came from Nehal Wadhera, whose vital 48 runs helped stitch a crucial partnership with Iyer.
The match not only highlighted Iyer's exceptional form but also set the stage for an exciting IPL final. With Punjab Kings back in the final after nine years, anticipation builds for the clash against Bengaluru, ensuring a new champion will be crowned.
