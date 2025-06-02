Cruz Azul's Historic Triumph: A Record-Equalling Victory

In a stunning display of skill and tenacity, Cruz Azul routed the Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 to secure their seventh CONCACAF Champions Cup title. This lands them alongside fierce rivals Club America as the tournament's most successful teams.

Cruz Azul, playing at the Olympic Stadium, wasted no time, surging into the lead in the eighth minute. Carlos Rotondi's deft pass allowed captain Ignacio Rivero to score effortlessly, setting the tone for the match.

The Mexican club continued to dominate as Lorenzo Faravelli, Angel Sepulveda, and Mateusz Bogusz further extended the lead. Despite Vancouver's efforts, they failed to produce a single shot on goal, underscoring Cruz Azul's supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)