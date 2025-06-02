Left Menu

Cruz Azul's Historic Triumph: A Record-Equalling Victory

Mexican club Cruz Azul dominated the Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final, with a decisive 5-0 win. Scoring began in the eighth minute and continued steadily. Notably, Angel Sepulveda scored twice, contributing to Cruz Azul's 7th title win, equating them with Mexico's Club America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 08:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning display of skill and tenacity, Cruz Azul routed the Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 to secure their seventh CONCACAF Champions Cup title. This lands them alongside fierce rivals Club America as the tournament's most successful teams.

Cruz Azul, playing at the Olympic Stadium, wasted no time, surging into the lead in the eighth minute. Carlos Rotondi's deft pass allowed captain Ignacio Rivero to score effortlessly, setting the tone for the match.

The Mexican club continued to dominate as Lorenzo Faravelli, Angel Sepulveda, and Mateusz Bogusz further extended the lead. Despite Vancouver's efforts, they failed to produce a single shot on goal, underscoring Cruz Azul's supremacy.

