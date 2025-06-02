Maja Stark's Triumph: A New Star at the U.S. Women's Open

Maja Stark, the 25-year-old Swedish golfer, has risen to prominence with her first U.S. Women's Open victory. With a score of 7-under 281 at Erin Hills, Stark led throughout the tournament, leaving Nelly Korda and Rio Takeda two strokes behind.

Stark attributes her triumph to a newfound focus on process and releasing tension, rather than relying purely on confidence. This mindset shift was key as she became the sixth Swede and the first since Anna Nordqvist in 2021 to win a women's major.

Competing since age 14, Nelly Korda expressed her complicated relationship with the U.S. Women's Open, having her best finish yet. Stark, backed by caddie Jeff Brighton's humor and support, maintained her composure to secure a $2.4 million prize.