Maja Stark's Triumph: A New Star at the U.S. Women's Open

Maja Stark, a 25-year-old Swede, clinched her maiden U.S. Women's Open title with a score of 7-under 281 at Erin Hills. Her relaxed approach and focus on process overconfidence propelled her to success. Stark becomes the sixth Swede to win a women's major golf title, earning a $2.4 million prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erin | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:50 IST
Maja Stark, the 25-year-old Swedish golfer, has risen to prominence with her first U.S. Women's Open victory. With a score of 7-under 281 at Erin Hills, Stark led throughout the tournament, leaving Nelly Korda and Rio Takeda two strokes behind.

Stark attributes her triumph to a newfound focus on process and releasing tension, rather than relying purely on confidence. This mindset shift was key as she became the sixth Swede and the first since Anna Nordqvist in 2021 to win a women's major.

Competing since age 14, Nelly Korda expressed her complicated relationship with the U.S. Women's Open, having her best finish yet. Stark, backed by caddie Jeff Brighton's humor and support, maintained her composure to secure a $2.4 million prize.

