Stuart Broad Joins South Africa as Consultant for ICC World Test Championship Showdown

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been named as a consultant for the South Africa men's cricket team ahead of their ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. The International Cricket Council (ICC) reported on Monday that Broad, who retired in 2023, will commence his first coaching role.

As a player, Broad took a remarkable 604 wickets in 167 Tests and is second on England's all-time list. Notably, he claimed 153 of those wickets against Australia, the highest by any player in Test cricket history. His expertise is expected to be invaluable to the Proteas as they prepare for their major world title campaign.

The final at Lord's will mark South Africa's maiden appearance in such a global event. They secured their spot with consistent performances, topping the table with eight wins. Australia, the defending champions, will aim to retain their title after a competitive journey to the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)