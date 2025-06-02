Rajeev Shukla to Step In as BCCI Acting President

In an upcoming leadership shift within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Vice President Rajeev Shukla is poised to assume the role of acting president this July. Current President Roger Binny is set to retire upon reaching the age of 70 on July 19, as per inside sources. Shukla, who is currently 65, will initially lead the board as acting president for three months, during which the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place in September. Around this time, he will turn 66 and may also contest for the role of a full-time president in the upcoming elections.

Roger Binny, elected as the 36th president of the BCCI in October 2022, took over from former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly after his three-year term concluded. Binny, the sole nominee for the top position, served during an era that witnessed India's triumphs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He played a pivotal role in launching the Women's Premier League (WPL), echoing the success of the IPL. His tenure is marked by efforts to bolster domestic cricket, promoting better incentives, pay, and encouraging senior players to engage in local tournaments.

Binny has represented India as a bowling all-rounder, featuring in 27 Test matches and 72 One Day Internationals (ODIs), accumulating 47 Test and 77 ODI wickets. With notable performances including being the leading wicket-taker for India in the 1983 World Cup, Binny leaves behind a legacy marked by significant contributions, both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)