Thrilling End for India at Four Nations Tournament Against Argentina

The Indian junior women's hockey team concluded their Four Nations Tournament run with a 2-4 loss to Argentina. Despite Kanika Siwach's two goals, India couldn't overcome Argentina's early lead. The fast-paced match saw goals from both teams, with Argentina managing to secure their victory.

Updated: 02-06-2025 11:19 IST
The Indian junior women's hockey team wrapped up their Four Nations Tournament journey with a challenging 2-4 defeat against Argentina. The host nation showcased their prowess early on, taking a commanding lead in the first quarter.

Kanika Siwach emerged as the star for India, scoring two goals and maintaining her excellent performance throughout the competition. Her strikes in the 11th and 45th minutes highlighted her sharp instincts and skill on the field.

Despite India's efforts to bridge the gap, Argentina responded swiftly and effectively to maintain control. The match's intensity remained high as Argentina sealed their win, highlighting the competitive spirit showcased throughout the tournament.

