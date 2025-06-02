Lewis Hamilton's Challenging Journey with Ferrari: A Season of Setbacks
Lewis Hamilton's first season with Ferrari faces hurdles. In the Spanish Grand Prix, he finished sixth, trailing behind teammate Charles Leclerc. Team orders forced Hamilton to let Leclerc pass. Later, Nico Hulkenberg overtook him. Despite a tough season, Hamilton's victory in China's sprint race remains a highlight.
- Country:
- Spain
Lewis Hamilton's inaugural season with Ferrari has encountered numerous challenges, with the seven-time world champion experiencing yet another setback during the Spanish Grand Prix.
Although securing a sixth-place finish might not seem inadequate, Hamilton trailed behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, who claimed third. A pivotal team order required Hamilton to give way to the faster Leclerc.
The situation worsened towards the race's conclusion when Nico Hulkenberg overtook Hamilton in his Sauber. Reflecting on his performance, Hamilton remarked his car felt critically unbalanced, citing it as his toughest race experience balance-wise. Hamilton's win in China's sprint provides a rare moment of success this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unveiling Formula 1: A Child's Guide to the Fastest Sport
Sound of Speed: Sting Energy's Bold Entry into Formula 1®
Oscar Piastri's Championship Quest: On the Fast Track to Formula One Glory
Lando Norris Triumphs at Monaco: Closes Gap in Formula 1 Standings
Oscar Piastri: Navigating the Challenges of the Monaco Grand Prix