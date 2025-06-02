Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Challenging Journey with Ferrari: A Season of Setbacks

Lewis Hamilton's first season with Ferrari faces hurdles. In the Spanish Grand Prix, he finished sixth, trailing behind teammate Charles Leclerc. Team orders forced Hamilton to let Leclerc pass. Later, Nico Hulkenberg overtook him. Despite a tough season, Hamilton's victory in China's sprint race remains a highlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montmelo | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:56 IST
Lewis Hamilton's Challenging Journey with Ferrari: A Season of Setbacks
Lewis Hamilton
  • Country:
  • Spain

Lewis Hamilton's inaugural season with Ferrari has encountered numerous challenges, with the seven-time world champion experiencing yet another setback during the Spanish Grand Prix.

Although securing a sixth-place finish might not seem inadequate, Hamilton trailed behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, who claimed third. A pivotal team order required Hamilton to give way to the faster Leclerc.

The situation worsened towards the race's conclusion when Nico Hulkenberg overtook Hamilton in his Sauber. Reflecting on his performance, Hamilton remarked his car felt critically unbalanced, citing it as his toughest race experience balance-wise. Hamilton's win in China's sprint provides a rare moment of success this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025