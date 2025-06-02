Virat Kohli's Pursuit of IPL Glory: A New Dawn for Bengaluru
Virat Kohli, with a decorated international career, aims to finally secure an IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they face Punjab Kings in the final. This season, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, the team excelled, finding balance and teamwork essential for their success.
Virat Kohli's illustrious cricket career has seen numerous accolades, but the coveted IPL title has remained elusive. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli enters the final against Punjab Kings with hopes high to clinch the championship.
Bengaluru has showcased a remarkable transformation with Rajat Patidar at the helm this season. Winning all seven away games, they demonstrated a newfound team balance, contrasting previous strategies focused heavily on marquee players.
The contribution of Josh Hazlewood and the fearless leadership of Shreyas Iyer for Punjab have set the stage for an exhilarating final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Iyer's calm demeanor under pressure has been pivotal in Punjab's campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wadhera and Singh Propel Punjab Kings to Commanding Score in IPL Clash
Rajasthan Royals vs. Punjab Kings: IPL Thriller Recap
Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals Face Off in IPL Clash
Punjab Kings' Wadhera and Singh Shine with Fiery Half-Centuries
Punjab Kings Triumph Amidst Rajasthan Royals' Onslaught