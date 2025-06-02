Virat Kohli's Pursuit of IPL Glory: A New Dawn for Bengaluru

Virat Kohli's illustrious cricket career has seen numerous accolades, but the coveted IPL title has remained elusive. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli enters the final against Punjab Kings with hopes high to clinch the championship.

Bengaluru has showcased a remarkable transformation with Rajat Patidar at the helm this season. Winning all seven away games, they demonstrated a newfound team balance, contrasting previous strategies focused heavily on marquee players.

The contribution of Josh Hazlewood and the fearless leadership of Shreyas Iyer for Punjab have set the stage for an exhilarating final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Iyer's calm demeanor under pressure has been pivotal in Punjab's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)