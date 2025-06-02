Left Menu

Atiqa Mir: Paving the Path for Young Racing Talent

Atiqa Mir, a 10-year-old Indian karting prodigy based in Dubai, joins the AKCEL GP motorsport development program. The initiative aims to nurture her racing skills through elite karting and single-seater racing, paving her way toward becoming a future Formula 1 contender.

In a significant milestone for young motorsport talent, 10-year-old Atiqa Mir from India has secured a coveted spot in the professional motorsport development program backed by AKCEL GP, a UAE-based high-performance motorsport team. Her participation marks a promising step in her burgeoning racing career.

Atiqa is distinguished as the first Indian to gain support from Formula 1's DYD Academy, highlighting her exceptional skills on the global karting stage. Her participation in prestigious championships like the Rotax Euro Trophy, IAME Series, and WSK Super Master Series further showcases her burgeoning talent.

The launch of the AKCEL GP Academy, which will house 15 young, promising drivers, underlines a commitment to nurturing future racing talent. Amit Kaushal, AKCEL Group Chairman, notes that Atiqa's focus and composure belie her age, and the Academy aims to guide her ascent from karting to the echelons of professional racing, looking ahead to a potential future in Formula 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

