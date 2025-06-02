Indian Shuttlers Set for Thrilling Show at Indonesia Open 2023

Former champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are back on the courts, leading India's charge at the prestigious Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament with a prize pool of USD 1,450,000. The event kicks off on Tuesday, marking the return of high-stakes action.

The duo, once world No. 1, made a commendable semifinal run at last week's Singapore Open, fueling expectations of a triumphant comeback this week. As they face Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana, they aim to push closer to the top 20 from their current 27th rank.

Adding to the excitement, two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu seeks to bounce back from a challenging season, armed with a fresh strategy under Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama. With Sindhu lined up against veteran Nozomi Okuhara, the tournament promises riveting matchups.

