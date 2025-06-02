Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at French Open: Djokovic Chases 100th Win

The French Open continues with notable matches, including world number one Jannik Sinner facing Andrey Rublev, and Novak Djokovic pursuing a historic 100th tournament win against Cameron Norrie. Coco Gauff defends against Ekaterina Alexandrova, and excitement builds with British player Jack Draper challenging Alexander Bublik in this grand tennis showcase.

Updated: 02-06-2025 14:39 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French Open delivered thrilling tennis action on its ninth day, beginning under partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 18 degrees Celsius at Roland Garros.

World number one Jannik Sinner took on 17th-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, while the audience eagerly awaited Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a milestone 100th French Open win against Cameron Norrie. Second seed Coco Gauff faced Ekaterina Alexandrova, and British aspirations lay with Norrie and Jack Draper, the latter up against Alexander Bublik.

The atmosphere was electric as various top seeds took to the courts. Highlights included Djokovic's landmark chase and strong performances by Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Alcaraz, propelling the tournament into an exciting next phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

