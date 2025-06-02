Chess confession rooms: Carlsens and Hikarus ace India’s Gukeshs and Erigaisis

"Confession rooms" may be adding spice to Norway Chess, with players coming out with candid admissions on how they plan to subdue their opponents or share their thoughts about their own game in front of the camera, but the idea hasn't really caught the imagination of the Indians, who have, more often than not stayed away from the "box". Conceptualised on the lines of designated spaces within churches where a priest hears confessions of sins from penitents, the confession room in Norway Chess is more a one-way oration by players in front of the camera, which is streamed live to the world.

Introduced by Norway Chess in 2015, the concept has become quite popular in chess tournaments around the world with the likes of American world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and Norway's Magnus Carlsen the biggest proponents of the novel idea, visiting the box several times during their games.

Reigning world champion Gukesh acknowledged that he had played in a few tournaments with confession boxes, but had "simply forgotten" to go there because he gets so immersed in the games.

"Yeah, I've played a few tournaments with confessional booths. And I've always wanted to go. But the truth is simply that I forget during the game. But yeah, maybe, this time I can go," said Gukesh, who is yet to visit the "box" and give some candid insights on his, or his opponent's game.

While Arjun Erigaisi, currently ranked No.4 in the world, said he has visited a confession box during a tournament in Paris, R Vaishali and two-time world rapid champion Koneru Humpy said they would probably give it a try in the ongoing edition of Norway Chess.

"As Gukesh mentioned, I also forgot a few times in the previous year (to go to the confession box). But, yeah, I managed to check out the room just to see how it is. And, yeah, probably I'll try to visit a few times this time around," said Vaishali.

Humpy said she gets simply too tense during games to think about visiting the box, which is adjacent to the playing arena here.

"Last time (2024), I wasn't there in the confessional booth. I think I was too tense in the games. And I didn't really give a thought of even going there, looking at my situation," she said.

However, for players like Nakamura and Magnus, who have aced the confession rooms, it's not just about sharing their thoughts with their fans worldwide but also showcase their personalities.

"In terms of personalities, well Hikaru is a streamer and (speaking in the confession room) it comes very naturally to him. Personally, I get bored during the games sometimes. That's why I go (to the confession box)," said Carlsen, adding, "but I think we shouldn't force anybody to (go there).

"This is for voluntary entertainment. I think, for some people, it can help… all of a sudden when you start talking about certain things that you're calculating, it may free some of your mind," said Carlsen.

"And most people don't really follow what's going on (on the chess board). People watch it, as Hikaru was alluding to, because of personalities and marketing. So, I think, for most sports, there are other reasons why people get engaged," added Carlsen, who lost to Gukesh in Round 6 of Norway Chess on Sunday.

"It's (confession box) it's an additional tool. It's a chance. One of many chances that we have to showcase what we have in terms of names, it's up to anybody to go grab the torch, for sure," he added.

