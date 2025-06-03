Traffic Jam Delays West Indies' Entry at The Oval

The West Indies cricket team faced delays as their journey to The Oval for the final one-day international against England was hindered by heavy road traffic. The late arrival prompted a delay in the game's start time.

Meanwhile, England's players, capitalizing on their proximity, used Lime Bikes to ensure their timely arrival at the pitch, where they were already warming up when the announcement of the delay was made.

According to a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the game's start was postponed until all team members were present, and schedule adjustments would follow. England, leading the series 2-0, won the toss and elected to bowl first.