Haryana Steelers Gear Up for PKL Season 12 with Stellar Squad and Strategic Buys

In a strategic move to defend their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title, the Haryana Steelers have successfully assembled a formidable team for Season 12. The franchise made a bold statement during player auctions in Mumbai, securing star raider Naveen Kumar for an impressive Rs 1.2 crore, a player renowned for his consistency and dynamic play.

Under the leadership of Captain Jaideep Dahiya and the strategic direction of Head Coach Manpreet Singh, the team has cultivated a mix of seasoned expertise, youth, and international flair. Naveen Kumar, who played a crucial role in Dabang Delhi's 2022 championship win, brings significant offensive and defensive strength to the Steelers.

Further enhancing their squad, the Steelers signed promising left-corner defender Rahul Ahri for Rs 30 lakh, joining a solid defense lineup. With 10 retained players from last season's core team, the Steelers have balanced continuity and innovation to build a legacy, as they look ahead to another successful campaign.