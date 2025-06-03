Haryana Steelers Gear Up for PKL Season 12 with Stellar Squad and Strategic Buys
The Haryana Steelers have bolstered their title defense for PKL Season 12 by acquiring star raider Naveen Kumar and recruiting emerging talents like Rahul Ahri. Retaining 10 core players, the team aims to build a legacy with a mix of youth and experience under Captain Jaideep Dahiya and Head Coach Manpreet Singh.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to defend their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title, the Haryana Steelers have successfully assembled a formidable team for Season 12. The franchise made a bold statement during player auctions in Mumbai, securing star raider Naveen Kumar for an impressive Rs 1.2 crore, a player renowned for his consistency and dynamic play.
Under the leadership of Captain Jaideep Dahiya and the strategic direction of Head Coach Manpreet Singh, the team has cultivated a mix of seasoned expertise, youth, and international flair. Naveen Kumar, who played a crucial role in Dabang Delhi's 2022 championship win, brings significant offensive and defensive strength to the Steelers.
Further enhancing their squad, the Steelers signed promising left-corner defender Rahul Ahri for Rs 30 lakh, joining a solid defense lineup. With 10 retained players from last season's core team, the Steelers have balanced continuity and innovation to build a legacy, as they look ahead to another successful campaign.
