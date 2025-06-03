Left Menu

Cricket Australia's Return to Pakistan: A New Chapter in International Tours

Cricket Australia plans to visit Pakistan early next year for a white-ball series, marking a continued relationship after a successful 2022 tour. CEO Todd Greenburg emphasizes ongoing efforts for more cricket tours and the potential involvement of Pakistani players in the Big Bash League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:48 IST
Cricket Australia's Return to Pakistan: A New Chapter in International Tours
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After a successful 2022 tour, Cricket Australia has announced its plans to return to Pakistan early next year for a white-ball series. This visit, as stated by CEO Todd Greenburg in an online media interaction, is part of a broader effort to establish a strong touring relationship with Pakistan.

Greenburg highlighted ongoing discussions between the two cricket boards, aiming to schedule both red-ball and white-ball series in the future. He expressed optimism about the upcoming tour's success, which is seen as a significant opportunity for both nations.

Reflecting on past experiences, Greenburg noted the positive hospitality and security during their 2022 visit. He also mentioned the potential impact of Pakistani players participating in the Big Bash League, adding value to the competition and enriching the sporting exchange between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025