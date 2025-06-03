Cricket Australia's Return to Pakistan: A New Chapter in International Tours

After a successful 2022 tour, Cricket Australia has announced its plans to return to Pakistan early next year for a white-ball series. This visit, as stated by CEO Todd Greenburg in an online media interaction, is part of a broader effort to establish a strong touring relationship with Pakistan.

Greenburg highlighted ongoing discussions between the two cricket boards, aiming to schedule both red-ball and white-ball series in the future. He expressed optimism about the upcoming tour's success, which is seen as a significant opportunity for both nations.

Reflecting on past experiences, Greenburg noted the positive hospitality and security during their 2022 visit. He also mentioned the potential impact of Pakistani players participating in the Big Bash League, adding value to the competition and enriching the sporting exchange between the countries.

