FIFA's $1 Billion Gamble: Expanding Club World Cup in the U.S.

FIFA's ambitious expansion of the Club World Cup into a 32-team tournament across 12 U.S. stadiums kicks off with notable players but faces challenges like ticket sales and player welfare concerns. With a $1 billion prize pool and TV rights deal, the tournament aims to set the stage for the 2026 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:45 IST
FIFA's $1 Billion Gamble: Expanding Club World Cup in the U.S.
FIFA's billion-dollar gamble to transform club football begins a week on Sunday, aiming for a spectacle of cash and competition but grappling with doubts about enthusiasm. As 32 teams converge for the expanded Club World Cup, the tournament must address issues like ticket sales and qualification controversies in 12 U.S. stadiums.

The inaugural fixture pits Lionel Messi's Inter Miami against Egypt's Al Ahly, with several tickets still available despite FIFA's move to allure fans from over 130 countries. Critics question Inter Miami's qualification, underlining FIFA's potential eagerness to showcase Messi, raising eyebrows about player welfare after grueling seasons.

Despite controversy, FIFA secured a $1 billion deal with DAZN for TV rights, targeting $2 billion in revenues. With a $1 billion prize pool, FIFA promises significant investment in global club football, though faced with protests from players' groups over calendar congestion. This tournament is a prelude to the 2026 World Cup, testing America's interest and FIFA's commercial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

