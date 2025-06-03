FIFA's $1 Billion Gamble: Expanding Club World Cup in the U.S.

FIFA's billion-dollar gamble to transform club football begins a week on Sunday, aiming for a spectacle of cash and competition but grappling with doubts about enthusiasm. As 32 teams converge for the expanded Club World Cup, the tournament must address issues like ticket sales and qualification controversies in 12 U.S. stadiums.

The inaugural fixture pits Lionel Messi's Inter Miami against Egypt's Al Ahly, with several tickets still available despite FIFA's move to allure fans from over 130 countries. Critics question Inter Miami's qualification, underlining FIFA's potential eagerness to showcase Messi, raising eyebrows about player welfare after grueling seasons.

Despite controversy, FIFA secured a $1 billion deal with DAZN for TV rights, targeting $2 billion in revenues. With a $1 billion prize pool, FIFA promises significant investment in global club football, though faced with protests from players' groups over calendar congestion. This tournament is a prelude to the 2026 World Cup, testing America's interest and FIFA's commercial strategies.

