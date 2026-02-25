Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

Shree Ram Twistex Ltd's initial public offering, aiming to raise Rs 110.24 crore, witnessed a massive oversubscription of 43.66 times. On the final day, the IPO recorded bids for over 46.28 crore shares, significantly outstripping the 1.06 crore shares available.

The impressive demand was led by non-institutional investors, with subscriptions reaching an astonishing 220.30 times. Retail Individual Investors also showed strong interest, with their category subscribed 76.63 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers' category was oversubscribed 3.94 times.

As a producer of high-quality yarn, Shree Ram Twistex Ltd's IPO constitutes entirely fresh equity shares with a price range of Rs 95-104 per share. This successful offering was managed by Interactive Financial Services Ltd, the lead manager responsible for navigating the IPO process.

(With inputs from agencies.)