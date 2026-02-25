Left Menu

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

Shree Ram Twistex Ltd's IPO, a Rs 110.24-crore offer, was oversubscribed 43.66 times. Retail, non-institutional, and qualified institutional categories showed high interest. The IPO is a fresh issue with a price range of Rs 95-104 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd managed the successful offer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:14 IST
Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shree Ram Twistex Ltd's initial public offering, aiming to raise Rs 110.24 crore, witnessed a massive oversubscription of 43.66 times. On the final day, the IPO recorded bids for over 46.28 crore shares, significantly outstripping the 1.06 crore shares available.

The impressive demand was led by non-institutional investors, with subscriptions reaching an astonishing 220.30 times. Retail Individual Investors also showed strong interest, with their category subscribed 76.63 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers' category was oversubscribed 3.94 times.

As a producer of high-quality yarn, Shree Ram Twistex Ltd's IPO constitutes entirely fresh equity shares with a price range of Rs 95-104 per share. This successful offering was managed by Interactive Financial Services Ltd, the lead manager responsible for navigating the IPO process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes CARICOM Summit: US-Caribbean Relations at a Crossroads

High-Stakes CARICOM Summit: US-Caribbean Relations at a Crossroads

 Saint Kitts And Nevis
2
India's Sugar Forecast: Revised Estimates Reflect Lower Yields

India's Sugar Forecast: Revised Estimates Reflect Lower Yields

 India
3
Judiciary's Integrity at Crossroads: NCERT Sparks Controversy

Judiciary's Integrity at Crossroads: NCERT Sparks Controversy

 India
4
Constitution Hill Withdraws from Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill Withdraws from Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026