Amendment Bill Sparks Nationwide Consultations

A parliamentary committee is currently scrutinizing Bills that propose mechanisms for the removal of prime ministers and chief ministers embroiled in corruption charges. The panel, led by BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, is actively consulting opposition-controlled states and legal experts across the nation.

States such as Karnataka and Telangana have been invited to share their perspectives, with Madhya Pradesh already backing the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025. Legal advisors from PRS Legislative Research and the Indian Law Institute suggest refinements, although they acknowledge the government's rationale in introducing the legislation.

The proposed Bill stipulates that arrest and detention for serious crimes warranting a minimum of five years imprison can result in immediate removal, a change from current laws requiring a conviction. Consultations with state representatives and legal authorities continue, underscoring the widespread impact and importance of these legislative developments.