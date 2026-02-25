Left Menu

Amendment Bill Sparks Nationwide Consultations

A parliamentary committee reviews Bills aiming to enable the removal of prime ministers and chief ministers for corruption charges. Chaired by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, the committee engages legal experts and opposition-led states to analyze the '130th Amendment Bill 2025', garnering diverse opinions on its provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:14 IST
Amendment Bill Sparks Nationwide Consultations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary committee is currently scrutinizing Bills that propose mechanisms for the removal of prime ministers and chief ministers embroiled in corruption charges. The panel, led by BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, is actively consulting opposition-controlled states and legal experts across the nation.

States such as Karnataka and Telangana have been invited to share their perspectives, with Madhya Pradesh already backing the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025. Legal advisors from PRS Legislative Research and the Indian Law Institute suggest refinements, although they acknowledge the government's rationale in introducing the legislation.

The proposed Bill stipulates that arrest and detention for serious crimes warranting a minimum of five years imprison can result in immediate removal, a change from current laws requiring a conviction. Consultations with state representatives and legal authorities continue, underscoring the widespread impact and importance of these legislative developments.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Trade Tariffs to Rise Amid Strategic Shifts

U.S. Trade Tariffs to Rise Amid Strategic Shifts

 Global
2
Political Rifts Brew Over Parliamentary Panel Assignment

Political Rifts Brew Over Parliamentary Panel Assignment

 India
3
Google Disrupts Chinese-linked Hacking Group Gallium

Google Disrupts Chinese-linked Hacking Group Gallium

 Global
4
Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled

Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026