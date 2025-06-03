Left Menu

Bublik's Drop Shot Masterclass: A Risky Tennis Weapon in Focus

Alexander Bublik's use of 37 drop shots, an exceptionally risky and skilled move, during the French Open fourth round against Jack Draper has captivated tennis enthusiasts. His mastery of this tactic impressed both the crowd and top-ranked players such as Aryna Sabalenka, highlighting its potential to disrupt opponents' strategies.

At the French Open, Alexander Bublik's strategic use of the drop shot became a topic of conversation after his remarkable match against Jack Draper. Employing the risky tactic 37 times, Bublik showcased his finesse, capturing the attention of tennis fans and fellow players like Aryna Sabalenka.

In today's tennis landscape, dominated by baseline power volleys exceeding 120 km/h, Bublik's approach risked exposing vulnerabilities. However, his success emphasized how the drop shot could electrify spectators and discompose adversaries, proving it remains a potent weapon when executed with precision.

Sabalenka observed Bublik's performance, comparing it to her more cautious approach, and acknowledged the shot's potential for game-changing impact, especially on clay courts. Despite its challenges, Bublik's impressive handle on the shot left a lasting impression, posting as an example of his natural talent.

