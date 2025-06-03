Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Historic IPL Triumph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) claimed their maiden Indian Premier League title by vanquishing Punjab Kings in a close six-run victory. Despite initial batting struggles, RCB's bowlers delivered under pressure, aided by key performances from Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya. The win marked the end of 18 years of anticipation for RCB fans.

In a climactic showdown, Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 18-year wait for an IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings in a nail-biting contest. The victory was sealed with a commendable effort from both bat and ball, surpassing the modest target set by RCB's batters.

The triumphant journey saw Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya anchor the bowling attack, alongside a significant dismissal of Punjab's captain Shreyas Iyer by Romario Shepherd. An intense atmosphere at the stadium underscored the importance of this historic win for RCB and its devoted fanbase.

Despite struggles on their batting front, including a sedate inning from Virat Kohli, RCB's bowlers persuasively turned the tide in their favor, ending with Punjab Kings at 184 for seven, just shy of RCB's total. This victory not only closed the chapter of previous disappointments but also introduced a new era in RCB's cricketing journey.

