Claudia Pina Propels Spain to Nations League Semi-Final Triumph

Spain's Claudia Pina delivered a stunning performance, coming off the bench to score twice and lead her team to a 2-1 victory over England in the Nations League. The win secured Spain's advancement to the semi-finals, topping Group 3.

In a match defined by contrasting styles, Spain initially appeared on the back foot after Alessia Russo opened the scoring for England. However, Pina's introduction in the 58th minute changed the game dramatically. She quickly leveled the score and sealed Spain's victory with a spectacular goal just 10 minutes later.

While Spain celebrated their triumph, England's captain Leah Williamson acknowledged the lessons learned from the defeat and emphasized the need for improvement ahead of Euro 2025. Meanwhile, Sweden secured their place in the semi-finals by defeating Denmark decisively, while Italy also clinched victory over Wales.

