England Dominates West Indies: A Perfect 3-0 ODI Series Sweep
England achieved a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in their ODI series, clinching victory with a seven-wicket win at the Oval. Jamie Smith's rapid 64 set the stage, followed by solid contributions from Ben Duckett and Joe Root. Captain Brook's leadership marked a successful debut.
Updated: 04-06-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:24 IST
England clinched a dominant 3-0 sweep over the West Indies in their one-day international cricket series. In a rain-adjusted match at the Oval, England pursued a revised target of 246, comfortably securing victory with a seven-wicket win.
Jamie Smith's explosive 64 off 28 deliveries set the tone for the chase. Alongside him, Ben Duckett contributed a solid 58, while Joe Root added a steady 44. The former captain, Jos Buttler, wrapped up the match with a six, ensuring victory with more than 10 overs remaining.
This whitewash marks the beginning of a promising era under England's new white-ball captain, Brook, following a series of previous ODI losses.
