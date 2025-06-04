England Dominates West Indies: A Perfect 3-0 ODI Series Sweep

England clinched a dominant 3-0 sweep over the West Indies in their one-day international cricket series. In a rain-adjusted match at the Oval, England pursued a revised target of 246, comfortably securing victory with a seven-wicket win.

Jamie Smith's explosive 64 off 28 deliveries set the tone for the chase. Alongside him, Ben Duckett contributed a solid 58, while Joe Root added a steady 44. The former captain, Jos Buttler, wrapped up the match with a six, ensuring victory with more than 10 overs remaining.

This whitewash marks the beginning of a promising era under England's new white-ball captain, Brook, following a series of previous ODI losses.