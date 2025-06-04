Left Menu

Manny Pacquiao's Triumphant Return to the Ring: A Boxer Rekindled

Manny Pacquiao, a legendary boxer and former politician, has announced his return to the boxing ring at 46. Having left politics behind, Pacquiao aims to reclaim his place in the sport. He will fight WBC champ Mario Barrios, hoping to make boxing history as the oldest welterweight champion.

In a significant career pivot, Manny Pacquiao has announced that he is leaving politics to focus on his boxing career. The 46-year-old boxing legend is set to return to the ring, making waves with aspirations to become the oldest welterweight champion in history.

Pacquiao, who finished third in the Philippines' recent presidential election, decided to hang up his political gloves following an unsuccessful Senate run. The boxing icon will face WBC champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas, aiming to relive his glory days in a sport he dearly missed.

Despite concerns about his age, Pacquiao's enthusiasm remains undeterred. He attributes his renewed vigor to extensive training with Freddie Roach and a break from the physical toll of boxing. Fans can anticipate Pacquiao's comeback as a testament to his enduring legacy in the sport.

