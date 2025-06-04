Vijay Mallya Celebrates RCB's Historic IPL Victory
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru owner Vijay Mallya recalls his decision to sign Virat Kohli and celebrates RCB's first IPL title after 18 unsuccessful years. Despite losing ownership in 2016, Mallya remains connected to RCB's legacy, congratulating the team on their long-awaited triumph.
Vijay Mallya, former owner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), expressed his joy as the team clinched its first Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in Ahmedabad against Punjab Kings. Mallya recounted picking a young Virat Kohli 18 seasons ago, celebrating his loyalty to the team.
RCB, originally acquired by Mallya for USD 111.6 million in 2008, was built on star signings like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Anil Kumble. Even after losing ownership in 2016, Mallya's impact is enduring, with the team finally sealing victory cementing his vision of success.
Despite being embroiled in legal battles over loan defaults, Mallya thanked the RCB management and lauded fans for their unwavering support over the years. "RCB are IPL champions after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament," he wrote, celebrating their "Ee Sala Cup Bengaluru Baruthe" win.
