Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Triumph and Redemption

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their first IPL championship following 18 years of near misses. Skipper Rajat Patidar, who led the team with composure throughout the tournament, celebrated the victory while acknowledging Virat Kohli's contributions and leadership.

Patidar's captaincy earned praise from the legendary Kohli, who highlighted the skipper's strategic acumen and calm demeanor in high-pressure moments. The dressing room celebrations were filled with admiration and respect, especially as Kohli tossed his bat to Patidar, signifying the bond and respect between them.

Despite battling a slow pitch, RCB's decisive strategies and Krunal Pandya's standout performance were instrumental to their success. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged the spirit of his young team, promising a renewed effort for the title in the next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)