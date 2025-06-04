Left Menu

Kagiso Rabada: From Suspension to Redemption

Kagiso Rabada faced a month-long suspension after testing positive for cocaine. The South African fast bowler, ranked second in test rankings, admitted to the error and returned to play for Gujarat Titans. He is set to lead South Africa's bowling in the World Test Championship against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:08 IST
Kagiso Rabada, the prominent South African fast bowler, recently served a one-month suspension following a positive drug test for cocaine. The suspension was confirmed by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, causing a significant stir within the cricket community.

Testing revealed the presence of Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, during Rabada's participation in SA20 for MI Cape Town in January. Subsequently, he admitted his mistake and expressed remorse for the infringement.

Despite the setback, Rabada returned to play for the Gujarat Titans, who secured the third position in the standings. He is now preparing to lead South Africa's bowling attack against Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's.

(With inputs from agencies.)

