Young Athletes Shine at the 45th Open Faridabad Badminton Championship 2025

The 45th Open Faridabad District Badminton Championship 2025 ended on June 3rd after a thrilling four-day showdown at Manav Rachna International School in Sector 14. Organized by the Faridabad District Badminton Association (FDBA), the tournament drew over 550 participants of varying ages, competing in singles, doubles, and mixed events.

Inaugurated by prominent figures such as Dr. Amit Bhalla, President of FDBA, and Mr. Anand Mehta, Chairman of K. L. Mehta Institutions, the championship set the stage for an inspiring sporting display. Dr. Bhalla remarked on the tournament's deeper impact, stating, "This event is not just about matches, but also about the energy, discipline, and drive of young athletes."

Mr. Sanjay Sapra, General Secretary of FDBA, noted the exceptional performance of participants this year. "The focus, strong nerves, and excellent footwork we witnessed across categories defined true champions," he said. The Manav Rachna Sports Academy's indoor facilities provided an ideal environment for players, reinforcing its reputation for nurturing future sports talent.

