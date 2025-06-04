Joe Root First England Batter to Achieve 21,000 International Runs

England cricketer Joe Root has made history by becoming the first player from his country to reach 21,000 international runs. Root, now ranked as the 10th highest run-scorer globally, achieved this milestone during England's third and final ODI against the West Indies at The Oval.

He contributed a well-paced 44 from 49 deliveries in the match, helping England secure a 3-0 series victory. Named 'Player of the Series,' Root amassed 267 runs at an impressive average of 133.50, featuring a century and a half-century, with his standout 166* in the second ODI marking significant milestones in his career.

In his 365-match international career, Root boasts an average of 49.35 with 54 centuries and 112 half-centuries. Test cricket has also seen his notable contributions, overtaking Alastair Cook as England's top run-scorer last year. While the West Indies posted a competitive 251/9, England's strong batting lineup ensured a series clean sweep.

