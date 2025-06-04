Left Menu

Chaos at Chinnaswamy: Tragic Turn of RCB Win Celebration

A tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium left at least four dead and many injured as RCB fans celebrated their first IPL win. Official sources reported chaotic scenes, although Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claimed no deaths were recorded at the festivities. Crowds overwhelmed police efforts to maintain order.

At least four people have died, and several others were injured in a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium as jubilant RCB fans gathered in large numbers following the team's first-ever IPL victory. According to official sources, the celebratory atmosphere quickly turned chaotic.

Despite the tragic events, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced there were no confirmed deaths during the RCB festivities in Bengaluru, though details were still forthcoming. Eyewitnesses described a stampede-like chaos as fans thronged the felicitation venue, forcing police to evacuate injured and unconscious individuals to nearby hospitals.

Police faced challenges in crowd management as excited cricket enthusiasts attempted mass entry into the stadium simultaneously. Mild force was used to control the crowd, and traffic advisories urged attendees to use public transportation due to limited parking. The Deputy CM noted the crowd's vibrancy but refrained from using excessive force, as ticket and pass holders only were allowed entry.

