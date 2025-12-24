Shankh Air Set to Soar: New Airline to Take Flight in 2026
Shankh Air, based in Uttar Pradesh, is preparing to launch its airline services by early 2026. With the civil aviation ministry's approval, the company aims to expand its fleet to 20-25 aircraft. The industry's rapid growth in India supports this new venture, which promises to enhance connectivity.
Shankh Air, a new domestic airline, is gearing up to begin its services in the first quarter of 2026 after receiving a no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry.
According to a statement from Shankh Aviation, the airline's aircraft are undergoing technical reviews in preparation for their delivery to India. The company plans to operate from the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Shankh Aviation's Chairman and Managing Director Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma recently met with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. They discussed plans to expand the airline's fleet to 20–25 aircraft over the next two to three years, with full support promised from the ministry for a smooth launch.
