Left Menu

Shankh Air Set to Soar: New Airline to Take Flight in 2026

Shankh Air, based in Uttar Pradesh, is preparing to launch its airline services by early 2026. With the civil aviation ministry's approval, the company aims to expand its fleet to 20-25 aircraft. The industry's rapid growth in India supports this new venture, which promises to enhance connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:33 IST
Shankh Air Set to Soar: New Airline to Take Flight in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shankh Air, a new domestic airline, is gearing up to begin its services in the first quarter of 2026 after receiving a no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry.

According to a statement from Shankh Aviation, the airline's aircraft are undergoing technical reviews in preparation for their delivery to India. The company plans to operate from the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Shankh Aviation's Chairman and Managing Director Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma recently met with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. They discussed plans to expand the airline's fleet to 20–25 aircraft over the next two to three years, with full support promised from the ministry for a smooth launch.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025