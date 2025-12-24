Shankh Air Set to Soar: New Airline to Take Flight in 2026

Shankh Air, a new domestic airline, is gearing up to begin its services in the first quarter of 2026 after receiving a no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry.

According to a statement from Shankh Aviation, the airline's aircraft are undergoing technical reviews in preparation for their delivery to India. The company plans to operate from the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Shankh Aviation's Chairman and Managing Director Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma recently met with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. They discussed plans to expand the airline's fleet to 20–25 aircraft over the next two to three years, with full support promised from the ministry for a smooth launch.