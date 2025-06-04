Left Menu

Indian Chess Prodigies Shake Up Norway Chess Tournament

World champion D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi captivate chess enthusiasts by challenging Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura in the ongoing Norway Chess tournament. With two rounds remaining, Gukesh and Erigaisi are in contention for the title. Meanwhile, in the women's section, Koneru Humpy leads with 13.5 points.

World-class chess players D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi have captured the attention of chess fans globally by challenging top players like Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura in the Norway Chess tournament. Their outstanding performances have unsettled the competition, stirring excitement as the tournament approaches its final rounds.

After eight grueling rounds, both players remain strong contenders for the prestigious title, a first for any Indian. Gukesh, despite an initial setback, has shown resilience, delivering impressive victories and contending for the championship. Erigaisi, in his Norway Chess debut, showcased his rapid and blitz proficiency, putting him in a strong position to compete against seasoned players.

With competitors like American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana leading the pack and the ever-present threat of Carlsen's prowess, the final rounds promise intense competition. In the women's event, Koneru Humpy holds a commanding lead with 13.5 points, as she prepares for a critical showdown against Chinese runner-up Lei Tingjie.

