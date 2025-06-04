RCB Celebration Tragedy: BJP Accuses Government of Unpreparedness Leading to Stampede

In the aftermath of the RCB celebration, chaos ensued at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka. B Y Vijayendra, Karnataka BJP chief, alleged a lack of government preparedness led to a deadly stampede, demanding a judicial inquiry into the tragic incident.

The stampede, which occurred when thousands of fans swarmed the area to celebrate RCB's first-ever IPL win, reportedly led to at least four deaths, according to official sources. Vijayendra claims the death toll surpasses eleven, blaming government negligence and insufficient police presence for the tragedy.

Vijayendra criticized the Congress-led government for ignoring police advice against the event near Vidhana Soudha. Accusations of government pressure on police were rife as Vijayendra visited hospitals where victims were being treated, urging accountability from state leaders and a formal investigation.

