Wang Dominates Indonesia Open, Upset in Mixed Doubles

World number two Wang Zhiyi continued her exceptional 2025 form by defeating Hsu Wen-chi in Jakarta's Indonesia Open. A dominant force, she has earlier clinched the Malaysia Masters and reached various finals. Meanwhile, in mixed doubles, top seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet were eliminated by Indonesia’s Maulana and Jamil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:15 IST
Wang Zhiyi

China's Wang Zhiyi, ranked world number two, showcased her prowess at the Indonesia Open with an effortless victory over Taiwan's Hsu Wen-chi. This win adds to Wang's impressive year, where she has won the Malaysia Masters and performed strongly in other major tournaments.

At 25, Wang, who won silver at the 2022 Asian Games, dispatched Hsu in just 36 minutes, marking her sixth straight win against the Taiwanese player. Her next opponent is Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland.

Meanwhile, in men's singles, Thailand's world number one Kunlavut Vitidsarn secured a comfortable victory, continuing his successful year. The tournament saw an upset in mixed doubles as Hong Kong's top-seeded Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet were defeated by Indonesia's Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.

