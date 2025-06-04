Left Menu

From Eden Gardens to Garden City: A Tale of Unchecked Euphoria

The article recounts tragic events associated with sporting events in Kolkata and Bengaluru, highlighting crowd control failures and the resulting loss of life. It explores significant incidents including the 1980 Kolkata football derby and recent 2025 IPL celebrations, drawing parallels with infamous global sports-related tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The thrill of witnessing live sporting events turned into profound tragedy during two distinct yet eerily similar instances almost 45 years apart. Both the 1980 Kolkata football derby and the 2025 IPL victory celebrations ended with a significant loss of life, illuminating critical gaps in crowd management.

The infamous 1980 incident at Eden Gardens involved a deadly clash during a high-stakes game between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. The lack of control from officials led to stampede conditions, resulting in 16 casualties. Fast forward to 2025, Bengaluru's IPL celebrations saw 11 fans perish due to inadequate crowd handling and the overwhelming desire to see star cricketer Virat Kohli.

These events mirror some of the worst global sports tragedies like the Hillsborough Disaster and the Heysel Stadium collapse. They serve as grim reminders of the vital need for effective crowd management at major sporting events to prevent loss of life and ensure safety for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

