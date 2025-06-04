Aurionpro International Chess Championship Returns After Five-Year Hiatus
The Aurionpro International Chess Championship, returning after five years, will feature 34 elite players, including top-seed GM Diptayan Ghosh. With Rs 4 million in prize money, the tournament, organized by Indian Chess School, will host senior and junior categories in India from June 16 to 24, focusing on nurturing young talent.
The Aurionpro International Chess Championship is set to make a grand return after a five-year hiatus, attracting 34 top-tier players from 19 countries.
Awarding Rs 4 million in prize money, the tournament features senior and Under-13 categories, with participants hailing from across the globe. India's own GM Diptayan Ghosh leads as the top seed.
Organized by the Indian Chess School, the event will take place from June 16 to 24 at the World Trade Centre in Mumbai, promising intense competition and opportunities for budding chess talents.
