PBG Pune Jaguars Triumph in Tennis Showdown

PBG Pune Jaguars secured a decisive 10-5 victory over Kolkata ThunderBlades while Dabang Delhi TTC overcame Dempo Goa Challengers 9-6 in a thrilling tennis showdown. Key performances included a stellar display by Alvaro Robles and strategic wins by Dina Meshref and Anirban Ghosh, solidifying their command in the league.

Updated: 04-06-2025 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
PBG Pune Jaguars broke through with an all-round performance to defeat Kolkata ThunderBlades 10-5, while Dabang Delhi TTC edged out defending champions Dempo Goa Challengers 9-6 in the Indian Oil UTT on Wednesday.

Alvaro Robles kick-started the Pune Jaguars' triumph by defeating Quadri Aruna, clinching all games on Golden Points in his first singles win this season. Dina Meshref followed with a crucial victory over Adriana Diaz, securing her first league win before teaming with Anirban Ghosh for a mixed doubles win.

Despite a spirited effort by Kolkata's Ankur Bhattacharjee, who won against Anirban in the men's singles, Pune maintained their lead. Reeth Rishya ensured victory by defeating Selena Selvakumar 3-0. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi TTC's tight win against Dempo Goa Challengers marked a rematch of last year's final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

