Rory McIlroy Breaks Silence on Driver Controversy

Rory McIlroy explained his media silence during last month's PGA Championship, citing frustration over leaked news about his driver failing a test. He highlighted the inconsistency in reporting as fellow golfer Scottie Scheffler's similar issue wasn't publicized. McIlroy defended his actions to avoid regrettable comments.

Updated: 04-06-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:31 IST
Masters champion Rory McIlroy has lifted the lid on his recent media silence during the PGA Championship, attributing it to anger over a leaked report concerning his non-conforming driver. McIlroy revealed that both he and world number one Scottie Scheffler experienced similar issues, yet only his name surfaced.

McIlroy faced a challenging situation at Quail Hollow Club, switching to a backup driver and struggling off the tee. In contrast, little attention was given to Scheffler's case. McIlroy indicated his decision was also to protect Scheffler, TaylorMade, and golf associations.

Elaborating on his move to practice rather than address the media, McIlroy, a five-time major champion, stressed the absence of mandatory media appearances, suggesting more golfers might bypass traditional press if rules remain unchanged.

