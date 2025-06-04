Rory McIlroy Breaks Silence on Driver Controversy

Masters champion Rory McIlroy has lifted the lid on his recent media silence during the PGA Championship, attributing it to anger over a leaked report concerning his non-conforming driver. McIlroy revealed that both he and world number one Scottie Scheffler experienced similar issues, yet only his name surfaced.

McIlroy faced a challenging situation at Quail Hollow Club, switching to a backup driver and struggling off the tee. In contrast, little attention was given to Scheffler's case. McIlroy indicated his decision was also to protect Scheffler, TaylorMade, and golf associations.

Elaborating on his move to practice rather than address the media, McIlroy, a five-time major champion, stressed the absence of mandatory media appearances, suggesting more golfers might bypass traditional press if rules remain unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)