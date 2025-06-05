Left Menu

Court Reverses Decision: New Hope for Aspiring Shooter

The Allahabad High Court overturned the Deoria district magistrate's decision denying an arms licence to sportsman Gaurav Gupta, who needed it for training and competition. The court ordered a fresh review of his application, emphasizing issues related to his junior shooter status and supporting documents.

Updated: 05-06-2025 00:43 IST
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has overturned the denial of an arms licence to sports enthusiast Gaurav Gupta, who sought the permit for his training and competitive events.

Pushing for a reevaluation, Justice Piyush Agrawal remanded the case back to Deoria's district magistrate, asking him to reconsider Gupta's application.

The court recognized flaws in the district magistrate's judgment, particularly highlighting the lack of clarity regarding Gupta's junior shooter status, which led to the initial rejection.

