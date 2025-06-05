Court Reverses Decision: New Hope for Aspiring Shooter

The Allahabad High Court has overturned the denial of an arms licence to sports enthusiast Gaurav Gupta, who sought the permit for his training and competitive events.

Pushing for a reevaluation, Justice Piyush Agrawal remanded the case back to Deoria's district magistrate, asking him to reconsider Gupta's application.

The court recognized flaws in the district magistrate's judgment, particularly highlighting the lack of clarity regarding Gupta's junior shooter status, which led to the initial rejection.