Djokovic's Record-Breaking Quest: A Step Closer to 25th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic advanced to the French Open semi-finals, defeating Alexander Zverev to pursue a 25th Grand Slam title. The Serbian, eyeing his 101st win at Roland Garros, will face Jannik Sinner next. At 38, Djokovic's tactical play helped him overcome Zverev's early lead and reach his 51st semi-final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 03:44 IST
Novak Djokovic, a three-time champion, continues his relentless pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. On Wednesday, he fought past third seed Alexander Zverev with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, securing a place in the French Open semi-final against top seed Jannik Sinner.

The 38-year-old Serbian, who clinched his 101st victory at Roland Garros, the site of his Olympic gold medal win last year, needed three hours and 17 minutes to triumph. Djokovic stands just two matches away from becoming the first player to win 25 Grand Slam singles titles.

Despite Zverev's initial lead, Djokovic's experience and strategy in keeping rallies short helped him topple the younger German challenger. As Zverev ran out of steam, Djokovic capitalized with effective drop shots and strategic breaks, eventually sealing his spot in a record 51st Grand Slam semi-final.

