Marc Leishman Confident Ahead of U.S. Open Amid LIV Golf Series Debate

Marc Leishman, Australian golfer, dismisses claims that LIV Golf series participants are poorly prepared for major championships. Recently joining LIV Golf, Leishman qualified for the U.S. Open and refutes criticisms about the competition level, asserting his readiness for upcoming tournaments despite format differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:40 IST
Australian golfer Marc Leishman has dismissed allegations that players in the LIV Golf series are not well-prepared for major championships.

The former world number 12, who transitioned to LIV in 2022 after securing six U.S. PGA titles, successfully qualified for the U.S. Open at Oakmont, marking his return to major tournaments after a three-year hiatus.

Speaking from the U.S. via video call, the 41-year-old countered comments from commentator Brandel Chamblee, rejecting the notion that LIV's format affects competitiveness and asserting confidence in both his game and scheduling to perform at the upcoming major events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

