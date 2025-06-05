Left Menu

Indian Army's Naik Amit Kumar Shines at Asian Rowing Championship

Naik Amit Kumar of the Indian Army secured a Silver and a Bronze medal at the Asian Rowing Indoor Championship 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand. His achievement highlights India's growing presence in international sports, reflecting both personal triumph and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:07 IST
Naik Amit Kumar. (Photo: Ministry of Defence) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning demonstration of resilience and competitive spirit, Naik Amit Kumar of the Indian Army has emerged victorious at the Asian Rowing Indoor Championship 2025, held in Pattaya, Thailand. According to a Ministry of Defence release, Kumar clinched a Silver Medal in the Single Scull 2000m event and a Bronze in the Single Scull 500m event, earning accolades from the sporting and defense communities alike.

Kumar's remarkable performance underscores the Indian Army's commitment to nurturing and promoting sporting excellence among its ranks. As a soldier and elite athlete, his rigorous training regimen and mental strength were on full display during the championship. This prestigious event gathers top rowers from across Asia for a competitive display of endurance, speed, and skill.

His success not only marks a personal victory but also symbolizes India's growing impact in the international sports arena. Naik Amit Kumar's achievements are a testament to how Indian soldiers continue to bring glory to the nation both on the battlefield and in sports. Earlier in the month, Indian athletes added 24 medals to their tally at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, finishing second behind China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

