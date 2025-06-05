Left Menu

BWF Revamps Scoring System for World Junior Championships in Guwahati

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is set to trial new scoring and relay formats at the World Junior Championships in Guwahati. The changes aim to modernize the sport and make it more engaging. Insights from previous trials in China were used to shape these innovations introduced for the tournament.

Updated: 05-06-2025 16:09 IST
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is poised to introduce an updated scoring system and relay format during the World Junior Championships in Guwahati this October. This significant event, hosted at the National Centre of Excellence in Assam, marks an effort by both the BWF and the Badminton Association of India (BAI) to elevate the excitement and global appeal of the sport.

The mixed team tournament is set to implement a revamped format with matches consisting of the best of three sets, that comprise five matches each, spanning men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. The innovative scoring system requires reaching 45 points across three sets to declare the winning team.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund emphasized that this forward-thinking approach signifies their commitment to modernizing badminton while prioritizing athlete well-being. Trials of these formats at past events in China yielded positive feedback, informing the latest adjustments for the Guwahati championship. Further evaluations will guide future decisions, with BWF enlisting stakeholder feedback and data analysis to ensure success.

